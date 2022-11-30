He was Pelosi’s fiercest spokesman. What’s next for Drew Hammill?

Keeping up with Nancy Pelosi for 16 years hasn’t been easy, says Drew Hammill.

“It’s really something to behold. This is someone who prefers the stairs, and you oftentimes see the [security] detail struggling to keep up,” he said in an interview this month.

“I think if I had some Italian genes, I might stand a better chance,” he laughed, a nod to the California Democrat’s heritage.

Hammill, 44, began working for Pelosi in 2006, the year before she became the first woman speaker in history.

Look for the speaker, and more likely than not, you’ll also catch a glimpse of Hammill by her side, a stack of papers in one hand and his cellphone in the other. As her deputy chief of staff since 2015, he’s been her fiercest flack and runs her 17-person communications operation.