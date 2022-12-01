House GOP overlooks internal antisemitism, points at Democrats

House Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are declining to condemn and punish antisemitism within their own party, preferring instead to argue that Democrats have the prejudice problem.

This comes amid the rise and mainstreaming of antisemitic rhetoric in the United States in recent months, including by major entertainers and top athletes, not to mention a sharp uptick in the last year of assaults on American Jews. Hate speech, threats and violence against American Jews are at their highest documented level in decades.

The issue came into focus in the last week after former President Donald Trump welcomed to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida for dinner the well-known white power leader and antisemite Nicholas Fuentes, an organizer and speaker at many “Stop the Steal” protests after the 2020 presidential election.

“Anyone who engages in antisemitic tropes or makes antisemitic remarks should face the consequences of his or her actions. It’s not enough to just call out someone on the other side of the aisle when it meets your political aims,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement. “Frankly, what we need to see more of, is leaders of both parties standing up to antisemitism within their own ranks.”

Some Republican leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky denounced Trump’s dinner with Fuentes while others, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, offered milder criticism.