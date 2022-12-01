Senate clears rail labor agreement, rejects sick leave

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday that would put in place the rail labor agreement reached by the White House, railroads and labor unions in September, but rejected a separate measure to provide an additional seven days of sick leave to workers.

The rejection of the sick leave resolution serves a blow to rail union workers who held up the bargaining process and have threatened to strike Dec. 9 unless they get the additional sick leave. The passed resolution would prevent unions from striking by imposing a contract agreement.

The Senate voted 80-15 to pass the labor resolution , which would enact contract agreement provisions including one of the largest wage packages in nearly five decades, according to its advocates, as well as increased health benefits.

The resolution now heads to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.

"I want to thank Congressional leadership who supported the bill and the overwhelming majority of Senators and Representatives in both parties who voted to avert a rail shutdown," Biden said in a statement released by the White House after the vote. "Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country."