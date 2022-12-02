Appropriations blame game — Congressional Hits and Misses

Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill full from Thanksgiving break and, among other things, got back to work on funding the government before the current CR expires on Dec. 16. Highlights from this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses include House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer passing the appropriations buck, incoming House freshmen picking lottery numbers for their new office spaces, and more.