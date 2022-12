Democrats chose the first Black leader of a congressional party caucus, while incoming House members drew numbers to pick their office space. CQ Roll Call photojournalists present the photos of the week from the Capitol and around Washington.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., leave their meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., and other members of Congress crowd into an elevator on their way to a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., center, carries a bat as he talks with Reps. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., right, and Mike Levin, D-Calif., left, in the Cannon tunnel on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., walks into the Capitol after being elected as leader of House Democratic Caucus on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Maine’s congressional delegation — from left, Sen. Angus King, Rep. Chellie Pingree, Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden — talk after posing for a group photo in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)