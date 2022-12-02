Stefanik: Postal workers stole more than $20,000 from campaign

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign is accusing postal workers of opening mail and stealing more than $20,000 in campaign donations.

In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a lawyer for the New York Republican alleges that packages containing donation checks sent by the campaign were ripped open on four separate occasions between June and November. The packages contained campaign contributions totaling nearly $20,000, the letter states.

“These repeated security failures by USPS have not only resulted in the loss of … campaign contributions, but also — and more alarmingly — have exposed hundreds of Congresswoman Stefanik’s campaign supporters to potential identity theft or financial fraud,” the campaign’s lawyer, Michael E. Toner, wrote with two colleagues from the Wiley Rein firm.

“Evidence indicates that Elise for Congress’s packages were plundered by a USPS employee or contractor while the packages were in transit,” the letter states.

In a Nov. 16 letter to Stefanik's campaign, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S.P.S. law enforcement arm, said it recovered a piece of mail that had been "targeted for theft" at the FedEx international hub in Memphis. The U.S.P.S. contracts with FedEx and other private companies to transport first-class mail.