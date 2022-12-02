The words GOP lawmakers may never be able to say

The sentiment is there for many congressional Republicans, but not the actual words. They may never be, if Donald Trump’s repeated encounters with white supremacists and antisemites are not a collective bridge too far.

It turns out breaking up really is hard to do when it comes to Trump. Even as exit polling suggests some GOP voters cast ballots for some Democratic candidates last month, elected Republicans just cannot quit the former president.

Congressional Republicans are singing their own version of that tune this week as reporters pepper them with questions about Trump’s dinner meeting with a proud and vocal white supremacist and antisemite, Nick Fuentes. As your correspondent documented all week for subscribers to the CQ Afternoon Briefing newsletter, some GOP lawmakers and officials across the fruited plains just cannot bring themselves to say Trump committed a racist blunder of epic proportions.

Even the 45th U.S. president’s old pal Benjamin Netanyahu, expected soon to return as Israel’s prime minister, finally said the words on Wednesday.

“Straight away, I thought that was just wrong and misplaced. And I think that that’s what I would say about President Trump’s decision to dine with this person — I think it’s wrong and misplaced,” Netanyahu told the Common Sense Substack newsletter. “I think it’s a mistake. He shouldn’t do that.”