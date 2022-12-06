Boyle to succeed Yarmuth as top Democrat on Budget Committee

​House Democrats on Tuesday elected Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan F. Boyle to lead the caucus on the Budget Committee next Congress.

Boyle, 45, who is finishing his fourth House term, ran unopposed for Budget ranking member. He will succeed retiring House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth of Kentucky as the panel’s top Democrat.

Under Democratic Caucus rules, the full caucus votes to directly elect its Budget panel leader instead of nominees for the position first going through the Steering and Policy Committee, as some other committee roles do.

Since Democrats will be in the minority next Congress, Boyle will have little actual influence over House budget priorities.

But he said in a statement he will work on finding common ground with Republicans on the committee to enact a budget "that is fair and equitable to all."