New wrinkle in veterans dispute as negotiators seek omnibus deal

Democrats want to reclassify some Veterans Affairs spending as mandatory during the current negotiations for a fiscal 2023 omnibus, but Republicans object to the effort as a chance for Democrats to increase nondefense spending in other policy areas.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., the chair of the House Military Construction-Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, said Tuesday that classification of the funding as discretionary or mandatory is part of the omnibus negotiations.

“In the negotiations generally, whether or not you have it all discretionary, or some mandatory, or some combination, is part of the talks,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz said with increasing veterans’ health care costs provided in legislation passed this summer and in previous years, Democrats need to move that spending into the mandatory category in order to afford other priorities.

“If we don’t move over the funding on the health care side of the VA, then you are going to end up having veterans health care spending eat up most of the discretionary spending that we do in the whole government,” she said. “So we have to address it.”