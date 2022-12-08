House GOP details border security initiatives for next Congress

House Republicans unveiled a sweeping border security proposal on Thursday they plan to advance once they hold the majority in the 118th Congress.

At a news conference outside the Capitol, members of the Texas delegation previewed a 13-page legislative framework that aims to combat the historically high migration straining government resources at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We're not here to complain about what's going on, but to offer solutions that we know will work for the betterment of our country, our state and to make sure that we're saving lives,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a primary architect of the plan.

The proposal outlines several border security initiatives, including completing construction of the physical border barriers that the Biden administration paused.

The plan also would require the Department of Homeland Security to detain or turn away migrants who arrive at the border, including through programs such as the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, which directed migrants to remain in Mexico while their immigration claims were processed.