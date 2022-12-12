Lawmakers said to be on verge of a bipartisan omnibus agreement

House and Senate negotiators appear to be close to reaching agreement on a bipartisan omnibus spending deal that could be announced as early as Tuesday.

The deal, if it comes, would pave the way for final fiscal 2023 appropriations that congressional leaders hope to pass by next week. However, the details of that potential agreement, including how — and if — it would bridge the parties’ multibillion-dollar gap on nondefense funding, remain under wraps.

With current funding set to expire at midnight Friday, congressional leaders are moving to buy themselves a little more time. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer put his chamber on notice that a weeklong spending bill is on its way to the floor.

"Later this week members should be prepared to take quick action on a CR, a one-week CR, so we can give appropriators more time to finish a full funding bill before the holidays," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor. "I am optimistic we could take action on a CR rather quickly and avoid the shutdown that neither side wants."

Discussions turned more positive over the weekend, Schumer said, giving party leaders enough confidence to keep the talks going beyond this Friday night's scheduled continuing resolution lapse. The one-week stopgap measure would give lawmakers until nearly Christmas Eve to wrap up an omnibus package and go home for the holidays — or require a lengthier funding extension into the new year.