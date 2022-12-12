LGBTQ, health groups see divide on digital protection bill

Lobbyists are at odds over the possible inclusion of a bipartisan children’s digital protection bill in a year-end spending bill, sparking confusion between groups who often align on policy aims.

At issue is a technology bill that some Democrats hope to include in the next spending bill. The bill, a rare joint effort from Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., would require social media companies to place guardrails against content encouraging substance use, self-harm or eating disorders.

It would also allow minors to opt out of some addictive features of social media, including certain algorithms, and would give parents more control over exposure to harmful content.

On its face, the bill suggests themes supported by most children’s advocacy and health care groups — protecting kids and reducing the risk of exacerbating mental health concerns at a time when those worries have skyrocketed.

But behind the scenes, the legislation has stirred up mixed opinions on whom the legislation could help or harm.