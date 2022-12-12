US files charges against FTX’s Bankman-Fried, who is arrested in Bahamas

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, filed charges Monday against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on the eve of his scheduled testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. government Monday evening. The U.S. attorney’s office expects to file to unseal the indictment Tuesday morning, Williams said. He didn't specify the charges.

The arrest will disrupt Bankman-Fried’s plans to testify Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee about the collapse of his company, at one time the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The Bahamas Attorney General's Office said it would keep him in custody under the nation's extradition law.

Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the Enforcement Division at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in a statement Monday that the SEC has authorized charges related to the violation of securities laws that will be filed publicly Tuesday in the Southern District of New York.

FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in early November after a run on customer accounts prompted by reports that Alameda Research, its affiliated trading arm, stood on shaky financial ground. FTX reportedly lent Alameda billions of dollars.