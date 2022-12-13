House Democrats reject committee term limit proposal

House Democrats on Tuesday rejected an effort to limit how long their committee leaders can serve without a waiver from the entire caucus.

The Democratic Caucus voted 138-63 to defeat an amendment from Illinois Rep. Bill Foster to set a six-year term limit for committee leaders, counting time served as chair and ranking member together.

The amendment to party rules would have been similar to term limits House Republicans impose. The GOP rule also applies to subcommittee leaders, while Foster’s proposal would not have.

Democrats have debated in recent Congresses whether to adopt term limits for their committee leaders but Tuesday was the first time one of those debates led to an actual caucus vote.

“These are important discussions to continue going forward,” Foster said after the vote.