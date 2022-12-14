Nancy Pelosi unveils her portrait at the Capitol, marks end of an era

Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi, the first woman speaker of the House and arguably America’s most important political figure of the last 20 years, took a bow Wednesday night.

Fellow lawmakers, former staffers, family and friends of Pelosi’s crowded Statuary Hall for the unveiling of her official portrait. Joined by her husband, Paul, she pulled back blue curtains to reveal the painting, which shows her on Jan. 4, 2007, the day she was first elected speaker.

Pelosi’s two-decade reign as the Democrats’ leader in the House will come to an end in just a few weeks’ time. As she said she would, Pelosi announced last month that she would step aside for new leadership. Her Democratic successor, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, was at the unveiling, seated to the right of Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader expected, but far from assured, to take over as speaker. To McCarthy’s left sat Steny Hoyer, Pelosi’s longtime No. 2 in the House and greatest intraparty rival.

Pelosi has been called the “most powerful woman in U.S. history,” “one of the most consequential political figures of her generation” and the most effective speaker in a century. And that was all about her first run as speaker, before she led her party back into the majority in 2018, before she ushered in a series of massive legislative accomplishments, including COVID-19 relief packages, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Respect for Marriage Act, before she led Congress back to finish its work last year on Jan. 6.

Before the big moment, Pelosi was feted by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, fellow California Democrats Zoe Lofgren and Lucille Roybal-Allard, and former Speaker John Boehner. They were joined by Little Lobbyists co-founder Elena Hung, singer Denyce Graves and — via video — former President Barack Obama.