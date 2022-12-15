2022 Feature Photos of the Year

From an equal opportunity red fox stalking lawmakers and staffers alike to Republicans dominating the Congressional Baseball Game and a stunning blood supermoon over the Capitol, perhaps 2022 had a red wave on Capitol Hill after all — at least in terms of social activity, not politics. And though members of Congress were away from Washington for an extended portion of the year due to midterm campaigning, CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were still busy capturing all the action in and around Washington.

Here are our best feature photos of the year.

FEB. 14: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses the National Association of Counties annual legislative conference via video at the Washington Hilton in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MARCH 26: Don Mullen, dressed as Abraham Lincoln, greets a runner on K Street Northeast during the Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 1: An April Fools’ Day sign is seen at the “whisper spot” in Statuary Hall in the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 4: Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is framed by the Senate seal during the Judiciary Committee markup on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 5: A Humane Rescue Alliance officer traps a red fox with a net in Lower Senate Park across from the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 16: Ducklings walk along a makeshift duck ramp in the Capitol reflecting pool. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 7: Staffers from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office help unload Marty the Moose from a Hart Senate Office Building freight elevator in Washington. The moose was part of the New Hampshire State Society event “Experience New Hampshire” in the Kennedy Caucus Room. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 15: Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JULY 25: The Washington Monument is seen through the columns of the Lincoln Memorial at sunrise. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JULY 28: Catcher Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., prepares to tag out Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., at home plate during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

SEPT. 6: Libby, a beagle and spaniel mix, plays in a puddle along Third Street Northwest in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

SEPT. 19: The sun rises beyond the Capitol Dome, as seen from the Washington Monument, during the week of the autumnal equinox. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

SEPT. 22: Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., gives rabbit ears to Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

SEPT. 30: Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn appears with "McGruff the Crime Dog" on the House steps. McGruff was at the Capitol to kick off October’s National Crime Prevention Month. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

SEPT. 30: Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, scoots away from the Capitol after the final vote of the week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

OCT. 6: Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden onboard for a trip to New York and New Jersey. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

OCT. 11: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Chaika demonstrate their prosthetic legs during a tour of Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics in Silver Spring, Md. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)