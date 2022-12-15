ESG funds plunge, underscoring need for SEC standards, group says

A decline in sustainable investments due to current and expected regulatory scrutiny is highlighting the industry's need for better standards on what qualifies as an environmental, social and governance asset, a top sustainable investing group said.

American sustainable assets under management totaled $8.4 trillion, or about one-sixth of all funds, at the start of 2022, according to a report released this week by US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.

The 2022 total is less than half the figure reported for 2020, when the organization reported domestic sustainable investments totaled $17.1 trillion.

What changed? US SIF accounted for the steep decline by noting that it altered how it counts investments under the ESG umbrella as regulators around the world demand more accountability from funds claiming their investments are sustainable or promote better social outcomes.

The organization said the Securities and Exchange Commission needs to remain vigilant in that pursuit as the agency finalizes rules to avoid greenwashing, a practice by which financial products are made to look more ESG-friendly than they actually are.