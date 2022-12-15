Immigration deal for ‘Dreamers’ appears to run out of time

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis appear to have run out of time to pass a bipartisan immigration deal this month that would legalize roughly 2 million so-called Dreamers in exchange for stronger border security.

The pair have been working on a framework for compromise legislation to move through Congress before the next session in January, when Republicans will control the House and lawmakers and advocates expect worse prospects for immigration deals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked at a press conference Thursday about the potential for congressional action on border security — a central element of the Sinema-Tillis talks — said “there’s not going to be anything happening in this Congress as we go out.”

Sen. Bob Menendez, D.-N.J., who has advocated to legalize undocumented immigrants and been involved in negotiations, confirmed the Senate talks around the Sinema-Tillis deal had concluded for the year. So did two other sources familiar with the negotiations.

The Sinema-Tillis framework, which they circulated among Senate offices in recent weeks, would put roughly 2 million undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, known as Dreamers, on a path to citizenship in exchange for heightened border security measures.