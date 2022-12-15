Top tax writers diverge on lame-duck Social Security fix

Key lawmakers aiming to fix a Social Security provision that cuts benefits for public workers who also get government pensions remain at odds on how to treat people who benefit more under the current formula.

With perhaps days left for tax writers to agree on any items that could catch a ride on a fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill before Christmas, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, had yet to agree on legislation as of Wednesday, but said they were getting close.

Both Neal and Brady have bills to eliminate the “windfall elimination provision" limiting benefits for about 2 million teachers, firefighters and other public employees who qualify for pensions from government service and Social Security from second jobs, earlier careers or other extra work.

They would introduce a “proportional formula” instead that would base benefits on the share of earnings over a full work history that came from Social Security “covered” employment. Those currently working but slated to see benefit cuts under the current formula could get about $500 a month extra, while current retirees could receive an additional $100 to $150 per month.

'Hold harmless' hangup

But there's a critical difference between the two measures that the top Ways and Means leaders have yet to work out.