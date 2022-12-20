House Democrats move to release Trump taxes

The House Ways and Means Committee released its review of Donald Trump’s tax returns Tuesday night and was preparing to make the former president’s tax filings public in the coming days.

A report from Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said that the IRS process for auditing presidents’ tax returns needs an overhaul. It said the agency only launched one mandatory examination while Trump was in office and completed no audits. An accompanying report from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation detailed data on Trump’s reported tax information and identified areas it believed warranted deeper review.

Neal told reporters that the committee would release Trump’s returns themselves in “a few days” because staff needed time to redact personal data. The committee gained access to six years of Trump’s individual income tax returns and filings for related business entities.

JCT’s summary showed Trump reported net federal income taxes of $0 for the 2020 tax year, $750 in multiple years and almost $1 million one year. It flagged areas that it believed warranted further review including tracing reported losses, large deductions tagged as “miscellaneous,” if substantiation was needed for charitable contributions, and whether loans to Trump’s children were disguised gifts.

Ways and Means released the reports after a 24-16 vote along party lines Tuesday evening, which followed almost four and a half hours of debate behind closed doors. The vote capped a multiyear court battle for Democrats to obtain Trump’s tax documents from the IRS and a monthlong review after committee staff got access to returns.