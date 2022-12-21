Hopes dim for quick omnibus passage amid Title 42 dispute

Senators left the Capitol late Wednesday as a partisan dispute over pandemic-era border restrictions snarled debate on the massive fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package.

The entire $1.7 trillion measure is now “hanging by a thread,” as Republicans push for a simple-majority vote on a GOP amendment that Democrats won't agree to, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said.

According to senators, the last remaining obstacle to a time agreement that could grease the wheels for passage was a dispute over an amendment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to extend Title 42 asylum restrictions. Lee and other Republicans argue the amendment is germane and should only require a simple majority for adoption.

But Democrats are pushing for a 60-vote threshold, senators said.

Shortly before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer filed a cloture petition, setting up a vote to end debate on Friday. But he expressed optimism that a deal was close, calling his cloture motion a "procedural safeguard."