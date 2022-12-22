Once again, Shelby stands alone when it comes to earmarks

Call him the billion-dollar man.

Make that $1.2 billion, to be precise, which is the total earmark haul that departing Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby could bring home during the 117th Congress — the last of the Alabama Republican's congressional career dating back to 1979.

Shelby is clearly going out at the top of the charts for the second year in a row after lawmakers restored the once-reviled practice of parking federal funds in their own constituents' backyards. He procured a devilishly large $666 million in the fiscal 2023 omnibus package, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis, after roughly $550 million the previous fiscal year.

Shelby's total even grew slightly from the earlier round of Senate-introduced bills in July. He added $10 million in the final package that wasn't included previously for the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa to create "an institute on public service and leadership, including a scholar's program."

Last year, Shelby announced that upon his departure from Washington he planned to donate his official Senate papers, records and materials to the university.