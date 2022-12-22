Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the mammoth fiscal 2023 spending package in a burst of activity on the floor Thursday after finally nailing down an amendments deal it took all day Wednesday and into the morning to hammer out.

The vote was 68-29 in support of the 4,155-page legislation. It includes the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency, supplemental aid for the war in Ukraine and natural disaster victims, and a series of unrelated policies ranging from retirement savings incentives to driftnet fishing regulations.

"This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said before final passage. "The range of people it helps is large and deep."

The package includes $858 billion in defense spending, a nearly 10 percent increase over the previous fiscal year, and $787 billion in nondefense spending, close to an 8 percent increase. It also would provide roughly $85 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine and disaster relief.

Senate passage paves the way for the House to clear the legislation ahead of government spending running out at midnight on Friday.