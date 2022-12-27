DOT to scrutinize Southwest after high rate of cancellations

The Transportation Department announced it will investigate Southwest Airlines' onslaught of cancellations that stranded hundreds of travelers and their luggage at airports and wreaked havoc on holiday plans.

Although passengers were told to expect cancellations and delays after a weekend snowstorm swept through the country, Southwest canceled more than 70 percent of its flights on Monday and 60 percent on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Other airlines, including American, United, Delta and JetBlue, had only about a 2 percent cancellation rate by Tuesday.

The massive and disproportionate delays triggered scrutiny from the Transportation Department, which tweeted Monday night that the agency intends to “examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

"USDOT is concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service," the department tweeted.

Twitter has been flooded with tweets from Southwest passengers detailing ongoing flight delays, cancellations, baggage loss and more as the airline struggles to recoup from the weekend storm. Although airlines had canceled as many as 20 percent of flights over the weekend due to concerns about intense snowfall, Southwest appeared to be the only airline still struggling to keep flights on schedule.