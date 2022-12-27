Supreme Court keeps Title 42 border directive in place

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order that keeps in place the pandemic-related border policy known as Title 42, allowing border agents to continue turning away migrants seeking asylum at least for months.

The court agreed to decide whether Republican-led states can intervene in a lawsuit and defend the policy, which has allowed border agents to swiftly turn back migrants without considering their asylum claims since March 2020.

The justices plan to hear oral arguments in February, which would put the court on track to issue an opinion on that question this term, which concludes at the end of June.

The Supreme Court made clear in the order that it would not be considering the merits of a November ruling by a Washington federal judge, who found that the border policy was issued illegally and ordered it terminated by Dec. 21. If the justices decide to let the states join the case, it could tee up further battles in the lower courts over the legality of the border rule.

The order notes that it pauses the lower court ruling but “does not prevent the federal government from taking any action with respect to that policy.”