CDC reinstates COVID-19 testing for flights from China

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will again require airline passengers traveling from China to show a negative COVID-19 test amid a surge in cases after mass protests prompted the Chinese government to relax some draconian containment measures.

The requirement, which begins Jan. 5, comes six months after the CDC lifted a broader testing requirement for airline passengers traveling from any foreign country. The agency warned then that it would “periodically reassess” and reinstate testing requirements as needed.

Passengers age 2 and older must show a negative result from either a PCR or rapid antigen test performed or monitored by a licensed health professional within two days of departure, the agency said Wednesday in announcing the requirement.

The requirement applies to passengers coming directly from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and those traveling through South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport or Vancouver International Airport. The CDC said Wednesday those three airports encompass the “overwhelming majority” of people traveling from China.

Passengers can also show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 if they tested positive more than 10 days before their flight.