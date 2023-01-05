The ‘spoiler caucus’ is creating chaos

How did Republicans end up in this extraordinary situation? In the last election, according to Edison Research exit polls, Republicans ended up with their best party ID advantage (+3) from 1984 forward. However, they lost independents by 2 points (47 percent to 49 percent). This resulted in Republicans winning 222 seats, less than expected.

For some context, in 2010, Republicans were even with Democrats in terms of party ID but won independents by 19 points. This resulted in Republicans winning 242 seats, a 20-seat difference. This disappointing outcome in the election has given 20 members, a small minority of the Republican conference, the ability to play spoiler in a way they couldn’t in the past — and the party is paying the price.

History shows us that political parties, wherever they are found, almost always have a few rebels and radicals in the ranks pushing hard for change. It’s one of the reasons the House speakership has always been such a difficult and demanding job. It requires a leader with the ability to balance the interests of the country, the members and the electoral coalition that delivered the House majority to his or her party. Not an easy job under the best of circumstances, made even more difficult without a unified conference.

In true Don Quixote style, the members of this group of 20 seem to see themselves as the true drivers of change, destroying the bad and helping the good — principled fighters for change in what they like to call “the swamp” of Washington, D.C.

They seem sure in the belief that they are right and everyone else is wrong, as they justify upending what should have been a great moment for House Republicans this week as the gavel returned to the GOP. It was an opportunity to showcase just what a Republican House will mean to the country and to voters in real terms. But as the old saying goes, you only have one chance to make a first impression.