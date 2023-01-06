Biden honors officers, officials to mark Jan. 6 attack anniversary

President Joe Biden marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by honoring the work of police officers who defended the building and state officials who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

During an event Friday at the East Room of the White House, Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to more than a dozen people, including family of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and six other police officers.

Those individuals helped stop an attack on America’s democratic system of government, Biden said, when thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol in a deadly attack during the joint session of Congress that has since resulted in hundreds of criminal charges.

“History will remember your names, remember your courage, remember your bravery, remember your extraordinary commitments to your fellow Americans,” Biden said.

The actions of officers during the attack, the first time that violence interrupted the counting of Electoral College votes in the nation’s history, featured prominently in Biden’s speech. He pointed to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who led rioters away from the Senate chamber after they broke into the building.