Funding uncertainty weighs on UN maternal health agency

PATTAYA, THAILAND — Ten years ago, Ukraine wasn’t a relatively large recipient of international aid for health and family planning.

Russia's invasion of the country last February changed everything. At that time, some 265,000 Ukrainian women were pregnant, as medical facilities were destroyed or becoming inaccessible.

Since then, Oleksiy Zhmerenetskyi, a Ukrainian politician who was at the International Conference on Family Planning, said the nation has relied on support from the United Nations Population Fund, the U.N.'s global agency focused on population and maternal and reproductive health. As of January 2023, 661 attacks have impacted medical facilities.

UNFPA, as the agency is commonly known thanks to its original title, the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, has launched mobile medical teams in several regions that provide services, in particular for rural and internally displaced women, established a hotline for psychosocial services, and distributed dignity kits, which include hygiene and other items needed in a crisis and maternity kits to individuals and hospitals.

“International organizations support the functioning of [the] health care sector, particularly reproductive health care, for which we are infinitely grateful,” said Zhmerenetskyi.