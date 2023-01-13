House Freedom Caucus goes full ‘swamp’

“The debate and the discussion have been all but eliminated, and the balance of us are left to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Those are our options. That is what has led to the disintegration of the relationships that we see across this floor,” he added. “We have had more discussion and debate over the last three days than I have participated in on this floor for the last two two years. It is healthy.”

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News on Jan. 6 that lawmakers “haven’t had a chance to have these debates. The Democrats have pushed everything, for the most part, without objection [from] us. We didn’t see the bills until they ... were on the floor. We’re tired of it. And that’s why all this is taking place.”

Sophomore Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., whom the holdouts repeatedly nominated as an alternative to McCarthy, said that early in his first term he “gave Kevin the benefit of the doubt, but it came pretty quickly clear to me that we were getting nowhere.”

“And so, at that point, it was saying, OK, how long is this going to go? What’s this going to play out like?” he told Fox Business on Jan. 8. “And so, it was really about trying to make sure that we can get people to the table in order to construct a framework that everybody in our conference can get behind. ... What people are seeing now is one of the most transformative reshufflings in the people’s House.”

'Backroom deals'

Yet, moderates who were shut out from the Freedom Caucus’ turn at some backroom dealing claimed they remained in the dark about the deal’s full contents for several days after McCarthy cut his final deal with the rebels.