‘Who the (BLEEP) are you?!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

By Chris HalePosted January 13, 2023 at 3:15pm
The second week of the 118th Congress began with Republicans fully taking charge of the House after their multiday speaker tussle. But they still have the albatross of Rep. George Santos hanging over them. And speaking of albatrosses — President Joe Biden is now dealing with a big one too. This week’s Congressional Hits and Misses sees House GOP members still trying to grasp the duties of the majority party while dealing with the Santos scandal, and more.