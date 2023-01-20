Post-Roe, anti-abortion groups move toward policy push

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered on the National Mall on Friday for the movement’s biggest annual rally, marching this year for the first time to the Capitol rather than the Supreme Court — a signal that their fight against legalized abortion has moved to the legislature, rather than the nation’s high court.

Friday morning, a sea of people began gathering for the March for Life — adults, high school students and families with young children carrying signs and banners bearing messages like “Value Them Both” and “Let Life Happen” as well as props and memorabilia like baby dolls and religious items.

The march has traditionally culminated in a walk to the Supreme Court to urge the high court to overturn the 1973 court decision that created the right to an abortion.

But this year is different. Following the high court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision last June, anti-abortion activists have turned their eyes toward Congress and state legislatures, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., telling the crowd that the Dobbs decision was “only the end of the first phase of this battle.”

Days after formally taking the House majority, House Republicans passed two measures supported by abortion opponents — one that they say would increase protections for an infant born after an attempted abortion and the other condemning recent attacks on anti-abortion advocates and religious facilities.