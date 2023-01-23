Democrats renew push to confirm Biden’s picks for federal courts

Senate Democrats plan to make judicial nominations a priority this Congress, kicking off the first full session week with an expanded 51-seat majority that will make it easier for them to sweep President Joe Biden’s picks onto the bench.

About two dozen judicial nominees are on the Senate Judiciary Committee agenda for its business meeting Thursday, the first of this Congress. The White House renominated those picks after their bids failed to cross the finish line in the previous Congress.

And the Biden administration has announced two slates of new nominees, saying in an announcement last week that Biden “continues to move rapidly to fill judicial vacancies.”

On Monday, Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois struck a bipartisan tone on federal district court nominees, since a tradition on that panel means Republican senators still hold great sway over who gets nominated from their home states.

“What we’re going to try to do, and I’ve had some success at this, is to go to the Republican senators in states where they have both senators and work with them to find a nominee that is acceptable to the White House,” Durbin said.