Senate swears in newest member Pete Ricketts

Pete Ricketts had less than three weeks between his old job and his new one a thousand miles away. The former governor of Nebraska was sworn in to the Senate on Monday, raising his right hand as the chamber returned to start the year’s work in earnest.

He got the role thanks to the man he backed to replace him as governor, Jim Pillen. The choice “was very, very obvious,” Pillen said when announcing the appointment on Jan. 12.

Ricketts replaces former Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned effective Jan. 8 for a position leading the University of Florida. The state’s senior senator, Deb Fischer, stood by his side as he took the oath of office on the floor.

“The Cornhusker State expects a lot from its leaders,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said a few minutes later, praising Ricketts for applying “private sector savvy to the work of public administration” during his political career. He also lauded the $900 million tax cut package Ricketts signed in April 2022 and his mandate-resistance response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pete, we’re glad to have you here on the team,” McConnell said.