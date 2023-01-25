Pelosi started a war Jeffries has to finish 

In the days before George Washington was to set a historic precedent by taking the oath of office and becoming the first president of the United States, he was often heard to say, “I walk on untrodden ground.”

The reluctant Washington no doubt understood that, as one Mount Vernon historian wrote, “the precedents he set must make the presidency powerful enough to function effectively in the national government, but at the same time these practices could not show any tendency toward monarchy or dictatorship.”

He also understood that how he constructed and conducted this first presidency would set standards and practices for every president to follow. Over time, as the country changed, so has the presidency. But the deference to precedent, whether in the courts or the Congress or the Oval Office, has generally served the country well.

Certainly, there have been times when creating a new precedent has been warranted. The Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education is a good example. In other moments of the nation’s history, the choice to break precedent has been crassly political. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s decision to end the filibuster for all judicial and executive branch nominees, save the Supreme Court, was partisan politics at its worst. Ironically, it led not to a liberal court, but a conservative one.

Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi, should have learned from Reid’s mistakes. When breaking precedent, be careful what you wish for.