US reports drop in migrants from countries in Biden initiative

Border agents have reported a dramatic drop in encounters with migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti in recent weeks, as Republican lawmakers ramp up criticism of the administration’s border policies.

There has been a roughly 97 percent decline in encounters with migrants from those four nations who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization between December and January, according to Biden administration officials who briefed reporters Wednesday on the condition of anonymity.

On Dec. 11, the seven-day average of daily encounters with migrants from the four countries was 3,367. But on Tuesday, that seven-day average was down to 115, the administration officials said.

The administration officials attributed the reduction in border crossings to the expansion earlier this month of a migration initiative that each month would allow 30,000 migrants from those four countries to apply for a temporary immigration status known as parole.

“These expanded border enforcement measures are working,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news release Wednesday.