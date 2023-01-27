FDA falls behind in review of heavy metals in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration is behind schedule in its own plans to address the level of lead and mercury in baby foods, and Capitol Hill Democrats are taking note.

The FDA’s Closer to Zero initiative, launched in 2021, aims to lower the amount of lead, mercury, cadmium and arsenic in the food supply to the lowest levels possible. On Tuesday, the FDA announced draft guidance stating that lead levels should be no higher than 10 parts per billion in fruits, vegetables and meats packaged in baby food jars, pouches, tubs and boxes for children under age 2.

But the FDA was supposed to release this guidance in April 2022, according to its own timeline. And the agency has not yet introduced guidance on arsenic or mercury levels in foods for children under age 2.

The FDA also said it would propose guidance for mercury levels in infant food in January 2023. It has yet to do so.

“It is alarming that little tangible progress has been made on the Closer to Zero action plan, despite the seriousness and severity of this issue, and that to date, FDA has only issued draft guidance on one of the heavy metals,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. — along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif. — wrote in a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf on Friday.