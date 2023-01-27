Lieu, Auchincloss boldly go where AI so far has not: the House

Educators may be worried that students will use a new, free artificial intelligence tool to cheat on writing essays, but lawmakers are leaning into it — or don’t consider it cheating.

The tool, ChatGPT, can almost instantly generate seemingly human-produced text based on a question or other written prompt. Two members of Congress used ChatGPT this week to write the first AI-generated piece of federal legislation and the text of a floor speech.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California used the AI program to generate a 168-word resolution expressing support for AI, and Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts used it to write a one-minute floor speech saying he would introduce legislation that would establish a joint AI research center.

Lieu’s resolution is indistinguishable from measures originating from other forms of intelligence, better known as staff members, although, in contrast to staff members, ChatGPT did use the text to sing its own praises: “AI is rapidly advancing and has the potential to change the way we live, work, and interact.” The resolution would urge the House to ensure that AI development is safe and ethical and respects Americans’ rights and privacy.

Lieu got the text by giving the AI program this instruction: “You are Congressman Ted Lieu. Write a comprehensive congressional resolution generally expressing support for Congress to focus on AI.”