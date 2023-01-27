Photos of the week ending January 27, 2023

A new senator, football trash-talking, dads and Rep. George Santos highlighted the action on Capitol Hill this week. CQ Roll Call photojournalists Bill Clark and Tom Williams were there to capture it all.

Rep. Dan Goldman, holds up a note from his daughter as Reps. Andy Kim, left, and Jimmy Gomez look on during a news conference to announce the Congressional Dads Caucus outside the Capitol on Thursday. The group will advocate for issues such as affordable child care, paid family leave and expansion of the child tax credit. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a news conference outside the Capitol on Thursday to call for the reversal of the Biden administration’s Title 42 expansion and proposed asylum transit ban. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer arrive in the Capitol on Wednesday to hold their news conference on Republicans’ flat tax proposal. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Marco Rubio talks to reporters as the elevator door closes Wednesday in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Roger Marshall wears a Kansas City Chiefs tie as he arrives in the Capitol from the Senate subway on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Ilhan Omar participates in a news conference on Wednesday with Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell regarding their removal from House committee assignments. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters follow Rep. George Santos as he leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Musician Clyde Lawrence testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” in the Hart Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)