GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule

A group of 25 Republican attorneys general sued Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and the Labor Department over a Biden administration regulation that gives retirement plan sponsors more freedom to consider environmental, social and governance factors when selecting investments.

The final rule, which went into effect this week, remains in force during the legal challenge, as the financial services industry ramps up an effort to offer ESG-focused retirement plans to more Americans.

The complaint, filed Jan. 26, argues that the department’s rule, released in November, undermines key protections for retirement savings and oversteps the department’s statutory authority under a 1974 law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which governs a broad range of retirement and health benefit plans.

The lawsuit asked the court to toss the ESG rule, calling it “arbitrary and capricious” and a violation of both ERISA and the Administrative Procedure Act.

“The 2022 Investment Duties Rule contravenes ERISA’s clear command that fiduciaries act with the sole motive of promoting the financial interests of plan participants and their beneficiaries,” according to the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern District of Texas, Amarillo division.