House votes to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel as Democrats cry hypocrisy and ‘racism’

Over Democratic cries of hypocrisy and “revenge”-seeking, House Republicans on Thursday stripped one of the chamber’s few Muslim female lawmakers of a coveted committee assignment, arguing some past comments she uttered were laced with antisemitism.

In a party-line vote, the House approved a resolution, 218-211, to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

As a freshman member in 2019, Omar appeared at different points on social media and in public remarks to refer to the influence in U.S. politics of money from wealthy Jewish Americans, a common antisemitic trope. Many House Democrats strongly objected at the time. Omar apologized and the caucus has largely moved on since then — but not House Republicans.

“Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted?” Omar said in an at times emotional Thursday floor speech, which was attended by large numbers of the House Democratic caucus who cheered her remarks at different points. “Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced? Frankly it is expected because when you push power, power pushes back.”

Republicans in their expulsion resolution cited House Democratic leaders’ previous criticisms of Omar’s remarks to justify their extraordinary action.