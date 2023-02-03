‘My voice will get louder and stronger!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week ending Feb. 3, 2023
By Chris HalePosted February 3, 2023 at 3:45pm
It was a busy week on Capitol Hill with House Republicans flexing their slim majority with messaging bills, spirited debate over guns in hearing rooms and ending with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar getting booted from Foreign Affairs, but vowing to not be silenced. These are just some of the highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.