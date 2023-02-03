Why the White House Situation Room could provide clues in classified ‘documents-gate’

The White House Situation Room is among the most famous and secure rooms on the planet. It might hold some important clues about what some call “documents-gate.”

The drip, drip, drip of classified documents from the White House to the offices and homes of two former vice presidents, Joe Biden and Mike Pence, and the tidal wave of sensitive materials to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has shaken Washington.

But no one seems to know just how a decades-old classified documents storage and tracking system failed — on multiple occasions during at least two administrations that spanned a dozen years.

Senators from both parties who routinely have access to sensitive government materials inside Capitol Hill rooms known as sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIFs, shrugged over the last few weeks when asked what lawmakers might do to stop the White House leakage.

“I don’t think I’m at a point, nor is the Senate at a point, of next steps,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., a Senate Intelligence Committee member.