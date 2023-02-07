SOTU: Biden sees ‘strongest’ economy, but voters don’t believe him

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden did not use his second State of the Union address to announce a reelection bid, but he did not sound like a soon-to-be retiree either. He took a few pointed jabs at Republicans while also vowing to "finish" his goal to "rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class."

There were several tense exchanges with the GOP side of the House chamber, including a loud one over Biden's contention that some Republicans are proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare. But he tried to defuse that moment with a wide smile and a teasing quip. Going any harder after the GOP lawmakers clustered on one side of the House chamber would have been off-brand for 2023 Biden. After all, he recently promised Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., they would treat one another with “respect.” He also needs GOP members to help him avert a first-ever national debt default.

The 80-year-old president told the chamber that "I stand here tonight having served as long as about any one of you have ever served here. But I've never been more optimistic about our future, about the future of America — we just have to remember who we are."

That perhaps overly upbeat assessment — given poll numbers about Americans’ views on everything from their personal finances to the direction of the country, their views about the opposing political party to Biden’s approval rating — is one he steadily turned to more and more often in the weeks leading up to his big speech Tuesday night.

But Biden’s presidency largely has been a tale of two steps forward and three or four backward, with every perceived victory followed by a very loud and pointed “but …”