Hawley’s departure from Armed Services draws speculation

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was booted from his perch on the powerful Armed Services Committee last month as retribution for delaying the confirmation of numerous Defense Department nominees last year, and for his role in challenging Mitch McConnell’s hold as the chamber’s top Republican, sources tell CQ Roll Call.

When the Armed Services panel announced its roster last week, Hawley’s name was conspicuously absent from the list — a surprise move that came directly from McConnell’s office, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The sources, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the decision, come from both sides of the aisle.

Hawley’s removal, the circumstances of which have not been previously reported, stemmed in part from his involvement in attempting to postpone the Senate GOP’s leadership elections in November to allow for a long-shot bid from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to replace McConnell as Republican leader.

Spokespersons for Hawley and McConnell both denied the claim.

Hawley’s spokesperson said the senator had voluntarily stepped down from Armed Services, which left room for his newly elected colleague from Missouri, Republican Eric Schmitt, to join the committee.