House ‘Weaponization’ hearing to take aim at Justice Department

The House special subcommittee probing the federal government’s “weaponization” will hold its first hearing Thursday with testimony from two Republican senators and a focus on the Justice Department and an alleged bias against conservatives.

The hearing sets the stage for one of the most closely watched and politically heated House panels, one with a broad investigative portfolio, subpoena power and the ability to access Intelligence Committee information.

The subcommittee already faces criticism from Democrats, who argue conservatives will use it as a political weapon to attack the federal government and push false conspiracy theories.

The first hearing will feature testimony from Iowa Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley, who traditionally has had a muscular investigative staff, and Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, now the ranking member on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Johnson and Grassley have repeatedly highlighted alleged bias at the FBI and criticized some Justice Department actions on investigations, such as the handling of a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.