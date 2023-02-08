Is Joe Biden out of touch, or is he just cynical?

It turns out Joe Biden’s second State of the Union was the speech that wasn’t.

It wasn’t uplifting or enlightening or even explanatory. It wasn’t rhetorically strong or politically rational, appealing only to his narrow partisan base. It certainly wasn’t unifying, despite Biden’s many references to unity and calls to work together.

Nor did it instill confidence in Biden’s ability to protect our national security in an increasingly dangerous world or manage an economy that the majority of people believe is on the wrong track. Watching Biden, it was clear that much of the speech was written simply to convince the American people that, contrary to what the majority of them believe, the state of the union is strong. Really.

Biden’s State of the Union failed because it wasn’t connected to the reality that most people experience every day as they live paycheck to paycheck. The speech only reaffirmed the growing suspicion that Joe Biden lives in his own reality, a bubble where losing the House is a win and so are 6 percent inflation, rising gas prices, falling home prices and retirements put at risk by nervous markets. It makes one wonder if he realizes that exit polls showed that Democrats made up only 33 percent of the electorate in the 2022 election, the smallest percentage from 1972 forward.

After a speech like that, one has to ask: Just how out of touch with real America is Joe Biden, or is he just that cynical? Does he not see the polls because the polls are not good?