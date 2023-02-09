GOP senators testify on FBI in first ‘Weaponization’ panel hearing

Republicans rehashed grievances against the FBI during the first hearing Thursday of a select House subcommittee looking into the federal government's “weaponization,” with Democrats characterizing the panel as a political stunt.

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in opening remarks that FBI agents have approached lawmakers to talk about the political nature at the Justice Department. “Not Jim Jordan saying this. Not Republicans, not conservatives. Good, brave FBI agents who are willing to come forward and give us the truth,” Jordan said.

Republican Sens. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin testified at the hearing about their allegations of bias at the FBI.

Grassley, who previously served as the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused the agency and some Democrats of undermining legitimate congressional inquiries.

“It’s clear to me that the Justice Department and the FBI are suffering from a political infection that, if it’s not defeated, will cause the American people no longer to trust these storied institutions,” Grassley said.