Republicans defend quick use of subpoenas in House panel probe

Republicans defended their use of subpoenas Thursday in their first subcommittee hearing on the “weaponization” of the federal government, as Democrats accused them of trying to use that congressional tool to score political points.

Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued the panel’s first three subpoenas, issued Friday, came after months of stonewalling from the Biden administration over conservative concerns that the Justice Department targeted parents’ protests at school board meetings.

Congressional subpoenas for executive branch documents rarely fare well in the courts, but Jordan argued Thursday that “we tried in the last Congress.”

“We sent over 100 letters. We tried,” Jordan said.

Democrats during Thursday’s hearing pointed to the subpoenas as part of their broader criticisms of the panel. Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., the ranking member, hinted the committee knew that Congress typically obtains executive branch documents by negotiation rather than subpoena.