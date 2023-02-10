Ideological, regional diversity hallmarks of tax panel’s frosh

This is the second in a two-part series about new Ways and Means Committee members. The first is here.

House GOP leaders spread new seats on the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means panel around the country, incorporating viewpoints that don't always jibe with the party's mainstream.

Among the new voices is Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican from the Philadelphia suburbs and co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He’s one of 18 House Republicans who won last year in districts President Joe Biden carried two years earlier.

Fitzpatrick crossed the aisle to join Democrats on major legislation such as the 2021 infrastructure law and a 2022 gun safety package. Fitzpatrick was also closely involved in negotiations that helped deliver Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the speaker’s gavel.

An attorney and certified public accountant, Fitzpatrick supported Republicans’ partisan 2017 tax law that slashed the corporate tax rate and lowered most individual income tax rates. Still, he said he believes tax and regulatory policies shouldn’t be partisan.